Raymond James Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $32.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.85.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,302 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,703,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,542,000 after buying an additional 1,227,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after buying an additional 852,226 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

