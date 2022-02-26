Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 654,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,672. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAM. Bank of America cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
About Rayonier Advanced Materials (Get Rating)
Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.
