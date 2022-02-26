Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company had a trading volume of 654,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,672. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYAM. Bank of America cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 30,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,943,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 217,494 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

