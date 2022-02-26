Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Announces Earnings Results

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 654,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,672. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $383.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 3.52. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYAM. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.