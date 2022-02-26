Raze Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 34.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $531,249.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00047094 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.87 or 0.07155711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,208.32 or 0.99849349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003097 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars.

