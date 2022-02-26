RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded by Hovde Group to “Market Perform”

Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $448.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.92.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 34.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Barclays PLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

