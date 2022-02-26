Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RDI opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. Reading International has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Get Reading International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reading International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 197,864 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Reading International by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Reading International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reading International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.