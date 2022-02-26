Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.
RC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE RC opened at $14.83 on Friday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.
Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ready Capital (RC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.