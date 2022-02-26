Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

RC opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

