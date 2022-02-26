Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) vs. BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Critical Review

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BellRing Brands and Real Good Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86 Real Good Food 0 0 3 0 3.00

BellRing Brands currently has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.81%. Real Good Food has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 153.68%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.20% -1.30% 5.71% Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BellRing Brands and Real Good Food’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $1.25 billion 0.79 $27.60 million $0.72 35.22 Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Real Good Food on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

About Real Good Food (Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.