Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. The company has a market cap of $950.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.29. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

