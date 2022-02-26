Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($20.45) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. 67,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,008. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $10.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

