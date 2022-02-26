Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Camping World as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Camping World by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Camping World by 17.2% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Camping World by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CWH opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWH shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

