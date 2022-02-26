Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 101,139 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Denny’s worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Denny’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.