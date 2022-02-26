Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.06% of AMREP worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMREP by 136.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMREP by 113.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMREP by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AMREP by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:AXR opened at $11.92 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $87.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

