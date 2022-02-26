Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 79,300 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 79,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.77% of Vera Bradley worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VRA shares. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $261.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

