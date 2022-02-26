Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $34.54 million and $37,153.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00037375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00111209 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.