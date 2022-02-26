Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Revolve Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

