Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 466,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,163,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after buying an additional 74,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after buying an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.