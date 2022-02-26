Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.45 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.070 EPS.

RBBN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. 648,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,462. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $469.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBBN. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,744,000 after buying an additional 138,234 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 64,433 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 467,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 60,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 81.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

