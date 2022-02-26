Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.86 million.Ribbon Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 648,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,462. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $469.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 64,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after acquiring an additional 138,234 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,772.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

