Richard T. Burke Sells 6,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UNH opened at $475.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $477.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $329.85 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

