RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $295.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $450.00 to $295.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for RingCentral’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.00.

RNG opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.68. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $117.49 and a 52-week high of $390.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

