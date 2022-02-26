Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 5,200 ($70.72) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($71.26) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,840 ($65.82) to GBX 5,100 ($69.36) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,667 ($77.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £91.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,329.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,070.05. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.79) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($367.06).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

