RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,608.80

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,608.80 ($35.48) and traded as low as GBX 2,410.15 ($32.78). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,460 ($33.46), with a volume of 169,804 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,608.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,630.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 3.06.

About RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

