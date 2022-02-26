Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.17.

RBA stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,542,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,380,000 after acquiring an additional 823,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,892 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after acquiring an additional 307,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $17,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

