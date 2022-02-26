Robert W. Baird Trims John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Target Price to $151.00

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

NYSE JBT opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,596,000 after buying an additional 127,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after buying an additional 38,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,486,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.