Rocket Vault Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046072 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.53 or 0.07098716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,109.94 or 1.00063828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.