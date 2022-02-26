Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE RKLY opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $510.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of -0.25. Rockley Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLY. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

