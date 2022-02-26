Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

ENVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $39.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.