Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. Rotork has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

