Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 210 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.86) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.54) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.37) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 265.13 ($3.61).

BARC stock opened at GBX 188.90 ($2.57) on Wednesday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £31.65 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

