Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $2,584,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,988,000 after acquiring an additional 828,737 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.11. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $71.30 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

