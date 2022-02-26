Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,329 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.11% of Graco worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graco by 311.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GGG opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

