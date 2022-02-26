Royal Bank of Canada Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Upstart were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth $8,866,000. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $2,839,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPST. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

UPST opened at $135.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.85. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,530,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,372 shares of company stock valued at $106,808,329 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

