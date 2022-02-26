Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada's largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America's leading diversified financial services companies.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Shares of RY opened at $110.49 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $84.98 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $157.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,565 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,498,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 131,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support.

