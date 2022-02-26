Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IBE. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.18 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.30).

