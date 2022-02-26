Royal Bank of Canada Trims Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Target Price to 915.00

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from 950.00 to 915.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PANDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $968.33.

Pandora A/S stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

