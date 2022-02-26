Royal Bank of Canada Trims Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Target Price to C$25.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.94.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

