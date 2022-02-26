RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of RPM International worth $17,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in RPM International by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

RPM International stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

