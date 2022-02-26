RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $39,115.28 on Major Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $94.49 million and approximately $76,033.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $39,115.28 or 0.99867562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,416 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

