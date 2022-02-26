RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 130000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66. The company has a market cap of C$79.47 million and a P/E ratio of -7.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

In related news, insider Richard Charles Hains bought 30,021,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,401,710.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,389,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,471,131.12.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Mabilo properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

