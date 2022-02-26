Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Purchases $155,984.21 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $155,984.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 18,141 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $242,907.99.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,438 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.37 per share, for a total transaction of $259,886.06.
- On Monday, February 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $262,870.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,600 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,896.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $272,480.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $277,644.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93.
- On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $247,526.28.
- On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $264,948.65.
RWAY opened at $13.29 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.11.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $2,441,000.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
