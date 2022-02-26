Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

NASDAQ RUTH traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,917. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $829.10 million, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

RUTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,131,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 72,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 88,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.