Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.Ryder System also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.350 EPS.

NYSE R traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $77.58. 655,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,026. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 34.27%.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ryder System by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.