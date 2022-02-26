Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.38

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.38 and traded as low as $25.24. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 650 shares.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%.
