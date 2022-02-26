Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €89.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been given a €89.00 ($101.14) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on Safran in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on Safran in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Safran in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €125.00 ($142.05).

EPA:SAF opened at €114.54 ($130.16) on Thursday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($104.95). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €109.69.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

