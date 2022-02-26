Samsara (NYSE:IOT) vs. GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Critical Contrast

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GoDaddy alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for GoDaddy and Samsara, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoDaddy 0 4 5 1 2.70 Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89

GoDaddy presently has a consensus target price of $98.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.89%. Samsara has a consensus target price of $30.13, suggesting a potential upside of 77.10%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Profitability

This table compares GoDaddy and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoDaddy 6.35% -357.20% 3.32% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoDaddy and Samsara’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoDaddy $3.82 billion 3.64 $242.30 million $1.43 58.25 Samsara N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Samsara.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.1% of Samsara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Samsara beats GoDaddy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc. engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc. is based in United states.

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.