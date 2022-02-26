Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €44.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($68.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.23 ($52.54).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €32.15 ($36.53) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($90.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.92.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

