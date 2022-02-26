Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€35.50” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($40.34) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UN01. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.97 ($42.01).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €30.43 ($34.58) on Wednesday. Uniper has a twelve month low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($48.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.91.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

