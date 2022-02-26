Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.5% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

